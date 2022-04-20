BSF Trooper Cremated In UP After Yogi Pacifies Family

Lucknow: The body of Border Security Force trooper Ram Sagar, killed by the Pakistani Army in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated at his native Deoria on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sagar's inconsolable and angry family had refused to cremate his mortal remains until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited them.

Officials informed that the Chief Minister spoke to the bereaved family late on Tuesday night and extended his sympathies to them.

He also assured them a visit before the 'terhvi' (the thirteenth day post-death ritual observed by the Hindus). Angry villagers had blocked rail traffic for several hours in protest on Tuesday evening in Deoria.

Adityanath is also learnt to have assured a "befitting memorial" honouring Sagar and a primary school in the village to commemorate him. Head Constable Sagar along with Punjab's Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh were part of a three-member patrol team near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district when they were suddenly attacked by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) on Monday.

Not only were Sagar and Singh killed brutally but their bodies were also mutilated. The act angered the armed forces who have since promised of a "befitting response".