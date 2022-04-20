    Menu
    States & UTs

    BSF seizes heroin from smugglers in Punjab

    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh: The Border Security Force troopers on Wednesday seized several packets of heroin after exchanging fire with smugglers from the Pakistani side of Punjab's Gurdaspur, an official said. The BSF official said that alert troopers near the Chautra border out post (BoP) noticed activity across the barbed wire fence early on Wednesday through night vision devices. The suspected smugglers were challenged, who opened fire at the BSF. The security forces returned the fire, following which the smugglers fled towards Pakistan. A search operation in the area lead to the recovery of five packets of heroin weighing five kg, the official said.
    --IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in