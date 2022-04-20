BSF seizes 58 B'deshi boats smuggling 45,000 kg dry peas

Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on Tuesday seized 58 country made boats carrying 45, 000 kg of dry peas in Meghalaya along the India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

Valued at Rs 68 lakh, the dry peas were contained in plastic bags and were being illegally traded from Bangladesh to India.

The BSF troopers belonging to the 30th Battalion and posted at the Muktapur border out-post in West Jantia Hills district in Meghalaya seized the healthy nutrient fruits.

"The BSF intercepted the wooden boats smuggling huge consignment of dry peas when they had just entered into the Indian territory through the Lakra river along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, " BSF spokesman U.K. Nayal said.

He also said that due to the recent seizures of huge consignment of dry peas along with vehicles had prompted the smugglers to use the riverine route in a bid to avoid interception.

"The 443 km Indo-Bangla border along Meghalaya consists of riverine, dense forests, hilly terrains and partially unfenced borders, providing ideal conditions for all kinds of smuggling and illegal trade, " Nayal pointed out.

"Such types of smuggling have the potential to distort the economy of any nation and may hit the livelihoods of the Indian producers, " he added.

