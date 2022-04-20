BSF rescues rare species of pigeon from Bangla border

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Border Security Force (BSF) has always been active along the India-Bangladesh border in the West Bengal region. On Friday, the troops of Gongra border outpost, rescued a rare species of bird (Victoria Crown Pigeon) from the clutches of smugglers on the basis of the information of the intelligence branch. However, the smugglers managed to flee. The pigeon of this particular species was brought from Bangladesh to India for the purpose of smuggling.

The rare bird has been handed over to the forest department.

Sanjay Prasad Singh, commanding officer of 82 Battalion, said the BSF is taking strict steps to stop the smuggling of rare species of birds along the border.

Meanwhile, in the Nadia district, Bangladeshi smugglers who came to Indian territory with the intention of stealing the crops of the Indian farmers, attacked one BSF jawan and injured him on Thursday. When the troops saw four Bangladeshi nationals harvesting crops on the Indian side, the soldiers challenged them. But instead of stopping, he kept on harvesting the crops. As soon as BSF troops tried to apprehend a person by going close, the rest of his comrades attacked the jawan with a sharp-edged weapon. The thieves then beat a hasty retreat.

On the same day, in the nearby district of Murshidabad, a Bangladeshi infiltrator was trying to cross the international boundary from India to Bangladesh. The infiltrator was working in the fields as a farmer. After raising suspicion, an on-duty jawan raised an alarm, and more personnel joined in nabbing the infiltrator.