BSF Rescue Cattle From Border

Kolkata (The Hawk): Border Security Force (BSF) troops, under South Bengal Frontier, on Sunday evening, apprehended a smuggler along with two cattle in the bordering area of Nadia district.



The accused is identified as Arjun Ghosh (42). On the basis of the information, the troops of border outpost at Maluapada, of 54 Battalion, carried out a special patrolling in their area when the accused was apprehended and two cattle were rescued from his possession. Ghosh said he took these cattle from Akesh Bagde and Fateh Bagde, residents of village Kalyanpur, in the same district and was supposed to handover them to Momin Halsina alias Nepal, a Bangladesh national. For this work he would get Rs 200, he said. The smuggler was handed over to Bhimpur PS for further legal action.