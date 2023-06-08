BSF Recovers Pak Drone In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the force said. "On Wednesday, at 9:10 pm, deployed troops of BSF heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," an official statement said. It further said that the police deployed in the region for naka also joined the BSF, and a joint search was launched in the area.

"Meanwhile, the depth-deployed Police naka party also joined the BSF party, and a joint search was launched in the area. During the search, a drone in broken condition was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Rajatal - Bharopal - Daoke Tri - junction, on the outskirts of Bhaini Rajputana," it said.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300RTK series.

Earlier on Monday, the BSF shot down another Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the Wagah-Attari international border in Punjab's Amritsar.

"As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone and successfully downed the Pak drone with the contraband," said the BSF in a statement.

During the subsequent search of the area, the BSF said that its troops recovered a "black coloured drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) alongwith a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics (Heroin), attached with it from the farming fields of Rattankhurd village.

—ANI