BSF officer killed in Pakistan's LoC ceasefire violation in J&K

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed on Tuesday in ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan troops in J&K's Rajouri district.

"The Pakistan Army indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri Sector on the LoC, in which BSF Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire, but also by saving lives of many of his colleagues," a BSF statement said.

BSF IG NS Jamwal said that the martyred officer was a gallant and sincere borderman and the nation will always remain indebted to the braveheart.

The deceased officer belonged to Manipur. His mortal remains will be sent to Imphal by air.

—IANS