BSF Observes Police Commemoration Day

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Border Security Force’s frontier headquarters South Bengal and all the battalions observed Police Commemoration Parade on Thursday.

Karam Singh, deputy superintendent of police, Central Reserve Police Force, was patrolling the Indian border with China in the hills of Ladakh along with 20 soldiers, when the patrol party was attacked by the Chinese army from a high hill at a place called Hot Springs in which 10 Indian soldiers were martyred while fighting bravely in 1959.

In honour of those martyred soldiers, our country observes October 21 every year as Martyr’s Day. On this day, to pay tribute to the police personnel, who sacrificed their lives fighting bravely for the country, all the police forces of the country remember their brave soldiers by organising parades and taking an oath to perform their duty, dutifully.

Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of the soldiers of Central Reserve Police Force martyred in the People’s Liberation Army attack on Hot Springs.

In honour of the martyrdom of the soldiers and the police personnel who laid down their lives in the discharge of duty throughout the year, inspector general of South Bengal Frontier Anurag Garg IPS offered condolence to their sacrifices and appreciated their martyrdom in the service of the motherland in the call of the duty. All officers and personnel posted in the Frontier HQs attended the ceremony. A condolence weapon salute was also given by the special guards. This year, 47 jawans of Border Security Force and 330 from other police forces and state police personnel (377 in total) have been martyred while performing their duty.