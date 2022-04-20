BSF nabs 3 Bangladesh nationals; seize fish seeds and cigarettes worth Rs 5 lakh

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Border Security Force (BSF), under the South Bengal Frontier, seized various contraband items worth Rs 5 lakh in separate incidents in the border areas of Nadia and North 24-Parganas district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, the smugglers managed to escape.



In a statement BSF stated that in four separate incidents, the troops of 107 Battalion border outpost Mustafapur seized 12 bags of fish seeds, worth Rs 3 lakh. Troops of Sutia outpost seized liquor worth Rs 4,500. In another incident, troops of 8 Battalion BO Hazrakhal confiscated imported cigarettes worth 1.82 lakh in a special ambush in their area. The BSF also seized phensedyl and welcyrex worth Rs 21,000 during a patrol. All the confiscated contraband items will be handed over to the concerned police station and customs department for further action.

Meanwhile, the border force apprehended an Indian broker along with three Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday night in Nadia district of West Bengal. They were caught while trying to cross the international boundary from India to Bangladesh. The arrested were identified as Mohammad Alam (23), Mohammad Suman (27), Monoyara (36) and Chandan Mandal (38).

The arrested four were handed over to the police station Hanskhali. B Madhusudan Rao, commanding officer of the 8 Battalion said that the BSF is taking strict measures to prevent infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border.