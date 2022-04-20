BSF Nabs 19 Illegal Infiltrators Trying To Cross Over To India

Kolkata (The Hawk): Border Security Force (BSF) troops, under South Bengal frontier, apprehended 18 Bangladeshi infiltrators and one Indian when they were trying to illegally infiltrate into India from Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

The infiltration attempt took place in the border outpost of Pargumati manned by 118 battalion of the BSF.

In the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, troops noticed suspicious activities on the banks of river Kalindi. The Jawans of the 118 battalion apprehended them, which included 18 Bangladeshi and one Indian national. The BSF has intelligence input on the possible infiltration in the area.

During preliminary questioning of the arrested persons, it was learned that some of these persons were working in India for many years and had gone to Bangladesh to meet their families and now were again trying to come to India from Bangladesh, while some of them were coming to India for the first time in search of work.

All the apprehended persons were handed over to Hingalganj Police Station for further questioning.