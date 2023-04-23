BSF hands over aged Pakistani national back to Rangers

Chandigarh: According to a statement released on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) has returned an elderly Pakistani national to the Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed into Indian territory in Punjab's Ferozepur area.

“Forward deployed BSF troops apprehended one Pakistan national ahead of the border fence, when he crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory in Bhakhara village under Ferozepur district on Saturday,” the BSF said in a statement.

The arrested Pakistani national, identified as 75-year-old Kasur resident Hakim Ali, was reportedly discovered to have accidentally entered Indian territory during interrogation.

“Nothing objectionable was found with the individual. The BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged its protest. Thereafter, on April 22 itself at 8.33 p.m., the apprehended Pakistan national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture and on humanitarian grounds.

“The BSF always takes a humane approach, while dealing with inadvertent border crossers,” the statement said.—Inputs from Agencies