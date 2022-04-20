BSF foils Pak drone bid to drop arms in Jammu

Jammu: Border security force (BSF) troops overnight foiled attempts by Pakistan controlled drones to drop arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district.

BSF sources said, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were spotted by alert troops of the BSF on the Indian side of the border in Arnia sector of Jammu district on Saturday evening.

"These UAVs were spotted over Vikram and Jabowal border outposts in Arnia sector.

"BSF troops fired around 15 rounds to force these to withdraw back into Pakistan side of the border.

"The UAVs finally failed to drop their payload", sources said.

After the agreement of the DGMOs of the two countries to respect ceasefire on the border in letter and spirit, attempts to use drones for airdropping of arms and ammunition for the terrorists have increased, sources said.

--IANS