BSF-Bangladesh border guard officials discuss better coordination

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The four-day long border co-ordination conference between inspectors general of Border Security Force (BSF) and region commanders of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) concluded in Kolkata on Friday.

The aim of this conference was to improve mutual cooperation and understanding between both the border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh for better border management and to resolve various border related issues in the mutual interest of both the countries.

During the conference, various issues for effective border management were discussed which included anti-smuggling operations, simultaneous coordinated patrolling/ joint patrolling, breach of border fence, measures to check violation of sanctity of IB, illegal cross border movement etc.

Sources said, in the meeting various pending issues related to infrastructure and developmental works in border areas were also discussed. Both sides appreciated various activities being conducted under a coordinated border management plan (CBMP) that includes simultaneous coordinated patrols (SCP), sharing of intelligence, identification of vulnerable areas and increased frequency of meetings at all levels.

Both the border forces decided to further enhance sharing of information and cooperation in all fields to ensure bringing an effective border management system to fight the menace of trans-border crimes, smuggling of drugs etc. While appreciating efforts made by each other that resulted in decline in trans-border crime, both sides agreed to pursue the construction of developmental projects in the respective border areas. Both the forces agreed that the confidence building measures have improved the understanding between both the forces.

The meeting was conducted between BGB (North-West region, Rangpur and South West region, Jashore) and BSF (South Bengal, North Bengal and Guwahati frontiers).

The BSF delegation was led by Anurag Garg, inspector general, BSF, South Bengal frontier, while Brig General Omar Sadi, additional director general, region commander, South West region, Jashore led the BGB delegation.

From the BGB side, Brig General A B M Nowroj, additional director general, region commander, North West region, Ranpur and other six officers and representatives of home ministry and external affairs ministry from Bangladesh participated in the meeting. From the BSF side, Ravi Gandhi, IG, BSF, North Bengal, Sanjay Singh Gehlot, IG, BSF, Guwahati along with five other BSF officers and an NCB official participated in the meeting.

The BGB delegation had signed the joint record of discussion while in India and left for Bangladesh via ICP Petrapole– Benapole.