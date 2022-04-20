BSF arrests Bangladeshi smuggler, rescues cattle

Kolkata (The Hawk): On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, personnel from the 78 Battalion of BSF Nimita, nabbed one Bangladeshi smuggler along with two cattle when he was crossing the Ganges.

The smuggler has been identified as Mohammad Suman Reza of Thootapara village in Bangladesh and has since been handed over to Shamsher Ganj thana.

During interrogation the accused revealed that he had come to Nimita illegally around six months ago and stayed at his uncle's house and worked as a mason. On August 29, he met a smuggler, Dilbar Sheikh and on Wednesday took two cattle to smuggle it across the border. He also revealed that he was promised Rs 25,000 for his act.

Meanwhile the border guards played savior when they rescued a girl trying to commit suicide by jumping into a river in Mursidabad district on Thursday.

The personnel from 117 Battalion of the BSF acted swiftly when they realized that a 13-year-old girl Bini Mandal (name changed) was trying to end her life by jumping into river Padma.

The girl was brought to the Rajanagar border outpost and was counselled by the company commander against such acts. She was later handed over to her parents.

Kailash Singh Mehta, commanding officer, 117 Battalion said the BSF is always there for doing service to the community.