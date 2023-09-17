BSF arrests arms smuggler disguised as farmer at India-B'desh border

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that they have arrested an arms smuggler disguised as an Indian farmer along the India-Bangladesh International Border, who was attempting to smuggle weapons from India to Bangladesh.

A senior BSF official stated that the accused, identified as Ali Mandal, was apprehended while his accomplice, Lalim Mandal, managed to escape. One country-made pistol with two magazines and five live cartridges were seized from his possession.

The senior BSF official said that on Saturday BSF personnel received a tip-off about potential weapon smuggling at the International Border. Consequently, a trap was set to nab the suspects.

“The BSF personnel observed two suspicious individuals in a banana plantation, disguised as fake farmers. Upon approaching them for arrest, they attempted to flee but were swiftly pursued and apprehended,” the official said.

During the interrogation, Ali confessed to his involvement in various cross-border smuggling activities. He further disclosed that earlier that morning, Salim Sahji, a resident of his village, had provided him with a pistol, two magazines, and five live rounds, instructing him to cross the border and deliver them to Abdul Mandal and Rahim Mandal, residents of Gopalpur village in Bangladesh. Ali also revealed that Lalim Mandal from his village was his accomplice, who had managed to escape.

—IANS