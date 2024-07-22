BSF activates 'operation alert' on Meghalaya border amidst Bangladesh unrest

As the law and order situation in Bangladesh remains volatile, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya frontier has ramped up security measures along the 444 km-long India-Bangladesh border.

New Delhi: In light of the current law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya frontier, which is manning 444 km-long India-Bangladesh border, has intensified security measures along the international border by conducting "operation alert" exercise to ensure effective border domination and management.

Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, Harbax Singh Dhillon, expressed that one of the primary concerns at this moment is the safe return of Indian students studying in Bangladesh.

Since July 18, the BSF's Meghalaya frontier has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, approximately 435 students from Nepal, and eight students from Bhutan through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in East Khasi Hills district, said the force.

Additionally, 18 students entered on Monday through the ICP Kilapara in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

IG BSF Meghalaya has directed BSF officers to facilitate Indian nationals, particularly the student community, entering through ICP Dawki and ICP Kilapara by extending all possible assistance, like drinking water, food packets, and medical assistance, besides facilitating their move to respective destinations. He also stated that more students are expected to cross over as the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh is not likely to subside soon.

Assuring all possible help and assistance from BSF to all the citizens from different countries, particularly Indian citizens entering Indian territory through proper channels, the officer highlighted that security along the India-Bangladesh border has been beefed up to ensure that any infiltration or illegal entry of any national is thwarted.

