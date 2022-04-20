Bruno Fernandes emulates Ronaldo''s 2006 feat at Old Trafford

Manchester: Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes on Friday was rewarded for his fine run in the English top-flight as he was named the Premier League''s player of the month for the second time in a row.

Fernandes had earlier won the prize for June as well. In doing so Fernandes emulated compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who had achieved the same feat in 2006 during his trophy-laden stay at Old Trafford.

Since coronavirus stoppage, Fernandes has been in blistering form, as he has scored five goals and assisted three times. In total, he now has seven goals and six assists to his name in 10 league outings.

Fernandes has played a pivotal role in Manchester United going all guns blazing towards securing a place in next season''s Champions League.

They are now unbeaten in 17 matches across competitions and are just one point behind Leicester City, who currently take up the final Champions League spot.

Bruno was also on target during United''s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Thursday. He won and converted a penalty that broke the deadlock and later created a goal from corner for Paul Pogba to end his goal drought since April 2019.

Manchester United and Fernandes will next be in action on Monday when they take on Southampton in the Premier League, followed by a clash against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

