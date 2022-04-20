Brunei reports no new Covid-19 cases for 20 days

Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei reported no new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with the national tally of infections mounting to 148.

It marked the 20th consecutive day without new cases since October 22, when the country recorded an imported case from Kuala Lumpur, Xinhua reported.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, there is no active case being treated at the National Isolation Center. The total number of recovered cases remained at 145.

Meanwhile, 338 individuals, who have arrived in the country after traveling abroad, are undergoing mandatory isolation at the monitoring centers provided by the government.

There have been three deaths that resulted from Covid-19 in Brunei.

— IANS