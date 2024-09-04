Brunei important partner in India's Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific Vision: PM Modi to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties, PM Modi highlighted the cultural and commercial partnerships between the two countries.

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday, said the South-East Asian country is an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.

PM Modi said the basis of friendship between the two countries, which are celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties, is the great cultural tradition.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to you and the entire Royal Family for your kind words, warm welcome and hospitality. I convey my greetings to you and the people of Brunei on the 40th anniversary of Independence, on behalf of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said in his remarks.

"We have centuries old cultural ties. Our cultural tradition is the basis of our friendship. Under your leadership, our ties have grown stronger day by day," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that the people of India proudly remember Brunei Sultan's visit to India as the Chief Guest on Republic Day in 2018.

He expressed happiness on visiting the South-East nation in the beginning of his third term and termed Brunei an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.

"I am extremely happy that I have had the opportunity to visit Brunei at the beginning of my third term and to discuss the future with you. It is also a happy coincidence that this year we are celebrating the 40 years of our bilateral partnership," PM Modi said.

"Brunei being an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision is a guarantee of a bright future for us. We respect each other's sentiments. I firmly believe that with my visit and our discussions will give a strategic direction to our ties for the time ahead," he further added.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Modi and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah held productive discussions and the two leaders welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership.

The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations in areas of defence, trade and people-to-people ties, and also spoke about the regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Infusing fresh impetus to India-Brunei ties & to 'Act East' Policy. PM @narendramodi and H.M. Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei held productive discussions in Bandar Seri Begawan today. They welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

"The two leaders took stock of bilateral relations including in areas of defence, trade & investment, energy, space technology, health and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, culture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.



PM Modi who arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on an official visit said that he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome. PM Modi thanked Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming him at the airport.

This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

