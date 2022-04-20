Bruce Jenner�s 'Keeping Up...' special compelling: Seacrest

Los Angeles: Anchor-producer Ryan Seacrest says the upcoming �Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce� special is "very compelling". The 65-year-old former Olympian's decision to transition to a woman and the reactions of his family are documented in a two-part episode of the reality show and Seacrest found the footage �extremely emotional�, reports usmagazine.com. �I watched it back, and I thought it was very emotional and very compelling,� Seacrest told the magazine. �We've got a two-part special where Bruce talks to his family about everything, which is extremely emotional and very, very raw,� he added. However, the 40-year-old presenter declined to give detail on how Bruce's former wife Kris Jenner, stepchildren and daughters reacted to the news. IANS