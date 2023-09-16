BRS puts up posters in Hyderabad, mocks CWC

Hyderabad: With the Congress Working Committee (CWC) holding its crucial meeting in Hyderabad from Saturday, posters have come up in the city, mocking the party over corruption.

A poster describing the CWC as ‘Corrupt Working Committee’, carries pictures of 24 Congress leaders with scams they were allegedly involved in.

“Beware of scamgress scammers,” reads the poster.

The posters carry pictures of top Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The posters were put up at various places by the supporters of ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Through other posters, the ruling party questioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on unfulfilled promises and controversial statement of the party’s Telangana leader.

“Madam Gandhi, do you agree to your PCC president’s statement that only 3HRS electricity supply is enough for farmers to do agriculture,” reads one of the posters.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy had reportedly said that farmers don’t need 24-hour electricity and that a three-hour supply will be sufficient.

Another poster targets Congress over its Scheduled Caste (SC) declaration.

“2004 to 2014 Congress was in power and fooled Dalits on SC categorization. Now again on the name of declaration you want to do the same?”

The BRS has also questioned the Congress on its promise to provide Rs.4,000 monthly pension for senior citizens.

A poster compares the pension being given in Telangana with the pension paid by Congress-ruled states.

“Old age pension: Congress in Karnataka Rs 400, Congress in Rajasthan Rs 1,000, Congress in Chhattisgarh Rs 500. KCR’s Telangana Rs 2,016”

Another poster recalls that during the Congress government, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, general secretary Rahul Gandhi had promised national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy project.

“They failed to keep their promise. CM KCR started and completed Palamuru Rangareddy project September 16 trial run,” reads the poster.

—IANS