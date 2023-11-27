BRS blames Congress for EC withdrawing permission for Rythu Bandhu

Congress Accused: BRS Blames Opposition for Rythu Bandhu Scheme Halt, Alleges Anti-Farmer Stand, Urges Voter Backlash in Response.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday blamed the Congress party for the Election Commission of India (ECI) withdrawing permission for disbursements under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme.



BRS legislator K. Kavitha alleged that the Congress has once again demonstrated that it is anti-farmer. She claimed that this shows the insecurity the Congress party has because Rs 72,000 crore were disbursed among 65 lakh farmers during last 10 seasons and farmers are in support of BRS.



She was reacting to the ECI’s decision to withdraw permission granted two days ago to disburse the money to farmers under Rythu Bandhu, an ongoing scheme of the state government to provide investment support to farmers.



The ECI on Monday withdrew the permission citing violation of the model code of conduct and allied conditions. The poll panel took cognizance of the state by Finance Minister and BRS star campaigner T. Harish Rao that amount under Rythu Bandhu will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers from November 28.



Kavitha told reporters in Nizamabad that Rythu Bandhu was an ongoing programme and the financial assistance under the scheme was disbursed for 10 seasons.



She said the BRS had raised an objection when the ECI did not give permission for disbursement and on a representation by the legal cell, the ECI gave the relief. “But Congress party again went to the Election Commission and got this stalled. It also stalled farm loan waiver. They have once again shown that they are anti-farmers,” she said and urged farmers to give a befitting reply by voting against the Congress.



Under Rythu Bandhu, the BRS government is providing financial assistance of Rs10,000 per acre every year (Rs 5,000 for each crop).

—IANS