Brown Rice, Healthy Rice

Bimal Kumar Pande, The Hawk Nainital: Brown rice is gaining popularity as health food owing to its nutritional value. It is available in departmental stores but more expensive than the white rice, the reason being short supply and short shelf life. It is being recommended by dieticians and nutritionists as a source of all round development for good health. The recipes find place in the menu of healthy food section of five star hotels, tagged as organic Himalayan rice. The complete food that was once discarded as food for economically disadvantaged has begun replacing even the best brand of basmati rice. Its nutty flavor and various varieties also add to popularize the product. The most interesting and and at the same time disappointing aspect was that these rice are grown In the fields of Uttarakhand but the growers were unaware of the utility of their products and it was purchased as low quality rice on nominal rates. Initially brown rice was exported and packed in England and then imported to India with tags of renowned multi-national companies but a very few people knew about it. As of now it is grown in abundance and packed indigenously and is available across India. The petty grocers did not have any idea about such a product and the customers also lacked the knowledge hence rates were unlikely to decrease in future. Health conscious and economically advantaged people were switching to brown rice owing to its richness as a complete food and avoided intake of white rice as frequently as was the habit in the past. It contains vitamin B1,B3,B6thiamin, niacin, potassium, magnesium and iron whereas white rice is comparatively very low in nutritional levels. The brown rice is also rich in fiber and helps cure constipation and was beneficial for stomach and intestinal ulcers. Being one of the easily digested starches and having properties of gamma oryzanol in rice bran oil, it also helps reduce cholesterol and gives a feeling of fullness and was a suggested measure of weight control. The type 2 diabetes is also controlled due to presence of phytic acid polyphenols and dietary fiber in brown rice, said famous nutritionist Dr Monika Vadva from Noida who was on a visit to Nainital. Brown rice and white rice are essentially the same but difference lies in processing .When only the outer most layer of husk is removed and other layers were not tempered with, it is known as brown rice. When milled further polished after germ and bran layers elimination, it is called white rice which in the entire process looses its natural brown colour and most of its healthy and vital ingredients. The brown rice is unmilled and have a shorter shelf life. It is natural whole grain rice and gets rotten easily. On the other hand white rice has a longer shelf life and is easier to cook but devoid of the qualities that brown rice possesses. Brown rice is a complete food, said Dr Wadhva. She added that Rice that has been stripped of its natural wholeness, its fiber, proteins, thiamine, calcium, magnesium and potassium is white rice. The stripping process removes most of the iron, vitamins and zinc from the rice. In fact, white rice is so devoid of nutrients that it does not offer the minimum nutritional requirements. Studies show that six servings of whole grains weekly can lower the creation of arterial plaque build-up and reduce chances of developing heart disease and high bad cholesterol (LDL). Most people associate antioxidants with blueberries and green tea, but many are unaware that brown rice is also a source of antioxidants. Studies have also correlated the high use of whole grains like brown rice with lowered levels of colon cancer. This may be related to its high fiber content and that fiber actually attaches to cancer causing substances and toxins, helping to eliminate them from the body, and keeping them from attaching to the cells in our colon. Brown rice also contains the necessary components to stabilize digestion, prevent, and relieve constipation. One cup of brown rice provides over 80% of our daily manganese requirements. Now health cautious people, given the advantages, have been adding brown rice as a healthier option for baby food made of brown rice and brown rice packs, available in the departmental stores, across the country are in great demand. It is easier to cook and digest, easy to absorb, easy to assimilate proteins from and easier on your excretory system too.