Brothers killed over panchayat poll, cricket enmity in UP

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Two brothers were shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday in the Mundali village of Meerut over a dispute related to the Panchayat elections and cricket, police said.

Circle officer of Kithor area Ramanand Khushwaha said that former village head Niaz Ahmad and his son Abu Baqar had been arrested in connection with the double murder. Four others have also been taken into custody.

According to reports, enmity between Niaz Ahmad and Azwar had been simmering since the last Panchayat elections when Niaz lost the elections.

Three years ago, a supporter of Niaz was shot dead and he had accused Azwar''s son Khalid in the matter.

On Tuesday afternoon, the members of the two warring groups clashed with each other during a game of cricket.

Later in the night, Azwar''s two sons, Khalid and Majid, were standing outside their house when members of Niaz''s group came and sprayed the two with bullets.

Khalid died on the spot and Majid died on way to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Arvind Pandey and other police officials reached the village and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Additional forces have been deployed in the village.

