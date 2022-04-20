Brother of Farooq Abdullah among alleged land encroachers in J-K

Jammu: The name of Mustafa Kamal, brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, appears as an alleged illegal occupant of land (other than Roshni) in the document published by Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

On November 16, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered three separate cases in pursuance of the orders of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on a Public Interest Litigation related to the alleged Rs 25,000 crore Roshini land scam.

This comes over a month after the division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir high court handed over the probe of the case to the CBI, earlier registered by Vigilance Organisation, Jammu (now Anti-Corruption Bureau, UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

—ANI