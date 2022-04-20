Bronze Statue of SRK, Kajol to Be Unveiled in London to Mark 25 Years of DDLJ

New Delhi: Marking the 25th anniversary of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' or 'DDLJ' featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on October 20, Tuesday, a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is set to be unveiled at Leicester Square in London. The statue will be a part of 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail.

Making the annoucement, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "UPDATE... Bronze statue of #SRK and #Kajol to be unveiled at #London's #LeicesterSquare to mark 25th anniversary of #DDLJ... Will be unveiled in Spring 2021... The first ever #Bollywood movie statue erected in #UK... #DDLJ is directed by #AdityaChopra."

Soon, the post garnered 611 retweets and 3K likes as fans and followers dropping heart emojis, commented "DDLJ - Pride of Indian cinema"



"The Record-Breaking Bollywood Movie.. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was ranked among The Times of India's list of the "10 Bollywood movies you must see before you die," wrote a fan.



Feeling proud a user wrote, "this is the Indian film industry i am proud of one of kind achievement congrats yrf ,aditya chopra ,all cast srk ,kajol ,anupam kher ,late amrish ji ,farida mam, parmit sethi, mandira bedi and rest cast n crew, once again srk n his film made India cinema proud in overseas."



The statue will be the latest addition to the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail that includes installations of Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Gene Kelly in Singin' in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Paddington, Batman and Wonder Woman. Andrzej Szymczyk is the sculptor behind the life-size statues.



Directed by Aditya Chopra and released in 1995, the story revolves around the characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love.







