Broadcast Capacity Of AIR Almora Be Increased

Almora: Even after several years after the AIR Almora's establishment, the transmission capacity has not been increased. The broadcast area of this centre is very limited one. Various organizations have demanded to increase the transmission capacity of AIR Almora in public interest.

The Aakashvani (AIR) Center was set up in Almora in 1986 with a one kilowatt capacity. Since then, the transmission capacity remains unchanged. In such a scenario, the programs that are being broadcasted from this centre are being heard in a very limited area. DK Joshi, the regional Secretary-General of the National Association of Blind, has raised the demand for this centre to be upgraded to a 20-kilowatt capacity. Joshi said that AIR should regularly broadcast programmes which would benefit the blind. Various welfare schemes run by the state and central governments for the blind should also be broadcast by AIR, Almora.

Lalit Prasad Bhatt, former secretary of Uttarakhand Purva Sainik League, PS Mehra, secretary of the Central Retired Employees Welfare Committee, Manoj Sawal of the Jan Adhikaar Manch, Brahmanand Dalakoti of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, PC Tiwari, central president of Uttarakhand Parivartan Dal besides others have also demanded effective measures for upgradation of AIR in public interest.