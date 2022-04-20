BRO team working round the clock to restore connectivity at flood-hit Dharchula

Incessant rainfall, cloud burst &flash flood led damage and traffic disruption on Pithoragarh-Tawaghat National Highway as 500 metres of road stretch washed away

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Dharchula and interacted with BRO personnel

Special team of BRO comprising of 80 Personnel along with Excavators & JCBs are deployed to restore connectivity

BRO has already made foot track for pedestrians and distributed food packets as humanitarian aid to inaccessible villagers

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the last week of August 2021, remote town of Dharchula in Pithoragarh District witnessed unprecedented rainfall, which was accompanied by flash floods and heavy rainfall.

Major damage occurred on August 30, 2021 when flash floods and cloud burst washed away approximately 500 meters of road in general area Dobat on Pithoragarh-Tawaghat National Highway, between kilometre 98 to 102, disrupting the road communication on this critical stretch of the National Highway.

Responding to the emergent and critical situation, BRO has deployed a special Team from Project Hirak to undertake immediate rehabilitation works and clear the blockages at the earliest. Presently, a Task Force of 80 BRO personnel along with a number of excavators and JCBs are working 24x7 to restore connectivity at the earliest.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Dharchula, District Pithoragarh on September 01, 2021 to review rehabilitation works after the recent floods and cloud burst on August 30, 2021. Task Force Commander of BRO at Dharchula briefed the Chief Minister about the breaches on Pithoragarh-Tawaghat Road and rehabilitation work that is being undertaken by BRO.

In the meantime, BRO has already constructed foot tracks in the damaged stretches facilitating the movement of pedestrians. Humanitarian assistance was provided to the locals by provisioning food packets by BRO. Despite challenging conditions, hard work is being put in by all ranks of BRO on ground to ensure opening of the road axis at the earliest.