BRO Personnel From Uttarakhand Dies In Kullu After Chest Pain

Shimla: A 52-year-old personnel of the Border Roads Organisation(BRO) died on Monday in Himachal Pradesh''s Kullu district after complaining of severe chest pain, police said.

A resident of Laakhi village in Uttarakhand''s Chamoli district, Jeet Singh was brought to BRO''s Medical Inspection (MI) room in Solang Nullah around 2.30 am on Monday but he fell unconscious soon after, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

His condition did not improve during treatment at MI room. He died on the way to Mission Hospital in Manali, the SP said.

The SP said the Kullu Police was informed by the Mission Hospital that a dead person was brought at the facility.

The body has been kept at a mortuary in Manali and the police have informed the family, the SP said. He said the post-mortem will be conducted after the family members arrive. PTI