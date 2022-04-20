BRO Clears Snow On Roads Along China Border In Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal

In view of the excessive snowfall in the higher reaches the Border Roads Organisation is undertaking extensive snow clearance operations on roads along the China border to ensure the movement of military and civilian vehicles.The roads have been kept open by the Border Roads Organisation in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said the BRO.BRO is responsible for building and maintaining roads in the border areas. It has been building an extensive road network in areas such as Eastern Ladakh to help faster movement of troops to border areas.New roads are also being constructed by it to provide alternative routes to the military which has now taken heavy weaponry such as tanks and artillery guns to border areas in high altitude locations. —ANI