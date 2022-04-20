BRO Clearing Snow From Three Major Avalanches Near Dharali In U'khand

Uttarkashi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to clear the snow from three major avalanches of sizes ranging between 40 and 130 metres near Dharali between Harshil and Gangotri here, an official on Saturday.

The BRO started clearing the snow on Friday and the NH-34 is likely to be open by March 30.

According to officials, the avalanche is around 130 metres in length at Charthang and contains a constant threat to the BRO personnel and labourers who were involved in the snow clearance work.

However, the avalanche clearance task is diligently going on under Subedar Satish who is personally monitoring the work and getting the avalanches cleared, the official said. —ANI