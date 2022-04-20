Briton jailed for life for planning terror attacks in Germany

London: A Briton has been sentenced to life in prison for preparing others to commit terror acts in Germany.

Arrested in December 2018 from his home, 35-year-old Fatah Mohamed Abdullah from Newcastle pleaded guilty to assisting other people in Germany to commit acts of terrorism in their own country and also to incite terrorism overseas, reports Xinhua news agency.

He was found to have purchased thousands of matches, pre-cursor chemicals, fireworks, fuses and other components to be used in the production of improvised explosives devices, and recorded himself testing a remote control detonator he had purchased.

He shared the video with Ahmed Hussein and Omar Babek, who were arrested and prosecuted by the German authorities in 2019 and sentenced to four years and eight months for the preparation of a serious act of violent subversion involving unlawful handling of explosive substances.

"Today''s (Friday) sentencing brings to conclusion a detailed and protracted investigation by our team in the North East. Abdullah had taken very real and significant steps to plan an attack and had purchased components he needed to develop an improvised explosive device," said Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East Detective Chief Superintendent, Martin Snowden.

"He prepared and tested a detonation system in order to show others how to create and use the system to cause an explosion in Germany and cause significant harm to others."

--IANS