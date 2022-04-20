Britney Spears working on new album

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears is "slowly" working on her next album and is in no rush to complete the record. The "Toxic" hitmaker last released a studio album in 2013 with Britney Jean, and fans are eager for her to come out with new music, reported Billboard magazine. "There's a lot going on with my kids and schools and, you know, adding new sports and stuff like that. I'm gonna try to do my best to do an amazing album, but it's not my full priority right now," said the mother of two. Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, added, "Right now we're just concentrating on putting out a few great singles as they come... Albums just aren't as important in the digital age as they used to be. Britney will get to one eventually, but not right now." PTI