Britney Spears wants to be Brangelina's kids' nanny

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears has revealed her alternative dream job would be to become nany of superstar couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children. The 33-year-old singer said she wanted to meet the 'Brangelina' family again, reported E! Online. "I've met Brad Pitt once but I'd like to meet the (family) again, and I'd like to become their nanny," the "Piece of Me" singer said. Reacting to the host who said that would be a full time job, Spears added, "That sounds fun to me!" Pitt and Jolie's kids are Maddox, 13, Pax, 10, Zahara, 9, Shiloh, 8, and 6-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. PTI