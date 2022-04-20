Britney Spears thanks fans for sticking with her

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears is celebrating 20 years of her second album ''''Oops!... I Did It Again", and she has thanked her fans for sticking with her.

The 38-year-old singer on Saturday celebrated the anniversary of the hit album through an Instagram post. Her post was accompanied with a video compilation of clips from Spears'' music videos and interviews she did while making and promoting the album, reports people.com.

"Thank you to whoever made this... I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn''t expecting it !!!!!" Spears wrote alongside the video.

"Twenty years since the Oops! album... the anticipation and the butterflies I felt before it came out were crazy. all of my expectations were exceeded! And it''s all thanks to you folks a. thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all! PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl," she added.

''''Oops!... I Did It Again'''' released on May 16, 2000 and it held the record for 15 years for the biggest sales week ever for an album by a female artist.

Earlier this year, Spears also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the album''s Grammy-nominated title track.

"Oops! how did 20 years go by so fast? I can''t believe it," she wrote on Instagram in March.

"I remember that red suit was so freaking hot but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by! And now we''re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars... of course I am just kidding! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it... sending love to you all," she added.

