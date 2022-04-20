Britney Spears teases new Iggy Azalea track

Los Angeles: Pop star Britney Spears has teased the music video and lyrics for her new track with Iggy Azalea, 'Pretty Girls', on Twitter. The singer posted an image of herself seemingly filming the promo clip, alongside a caption of what appears to be lyrics, reported Ace Showbiz. Britney has previously teased 'Pretty Girls' with another tweet of dancers in a rehearsal studio. Another image of the singer in the car with Iggy Azalea has also been circulating. Azalea has already spoken out about the single, saying "it's a true duet" after she rewrote some of the track. 'Pretty Girls' is expected to be released in May. PTI