Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction at a bar in Mexico

Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears has admitted to being "embarrassed as hell" after a video emerged of her suffering from a wardrobe malfunction.

In a new TikTok video, the newly single 41-year-old was seen dancing at Baja Diablo in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when her red minidress kept slipping off one shoulder and nearly exposed her cleavage, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Accompanied by her bodyguard and a friend, the ‘Womanizer’ hitmaker readjusted her dress to cover herself up before continuing to dance.

She added to the look for the evening with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and a black choker while her blonde locks were pulled up into a messy bun.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Britney shared a screenshot from the video, admitting that she "had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!!" when she walked into the venue after hearing music from her car when driving by.

Speaking of the video she wrote on Instagram: "I'm embarrassed as hell !!! Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car !!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!! I'm only human and I have no idea what the hell is going on with my hair but I made a pit stop in Mexico!!! I'm headed to Italy now to grab my favourite spaghetti and meat BALLS !!! I know the owner there so hopefully he can get me in through the back door," she concluded.

Britney has been enjoying some time to herself in Mexico lately following her split from Sam Asghari.

—IANS