Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea release catchy new single

Los Angeles: After much anticipation and a few leaked versions, Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea have officially released their brand-new collaboration titled "Pretty Girls". "All around the world, pretty girls / Wipe the floor with all the boys. Pour the drinks, bring the noise / We're just so pretty!," the ladies sing. The twosome is expected to travel to Las Vegas on May 17 when they will perform the new single for the first time ever at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. There's also the highly anticipated music video that may just feature some impressive dance scenes and even cooler outfits. PTI