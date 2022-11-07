Britney Spears' right side of her body experiences nerve damage

Mumbai (The Hawk): Britney Spears, a pop icon, appears to have permanent nerve damage on her right side of the body.

She fights the agony by dancing constantly in front of the camera for social media since dancing actually helps to block out her pain receptors.

On Monday, she posted a video of herself spinning and dancing to music on her Instagram. She can be seen in the video sporting a red top, black hotpants, and one glove. Along with the dance video, she also wrote a lengthy statement informing her fans of her illness.

She penned, "I'm dancing in time now, Victoria. Yes, I have nerve damage on the right side of my body, and I don't think there is a solution other than prayer to God. Nerve damage can occasionally result from inadequate oxygen to the brain, which causes the brain to literally shut down. An old narrative goes that I was there and couldn't breathe because nerve injury makes certain areas of your body numb. About three times a week, I wake up in bed with absolutely numb hands."

She mentioned in her note how painful it can be at times for her, saying, "The right side of my body has tiny nerves that shoot up to my neck and hurt like pins and needles. My head's temple hurts the most, and it stings and is frightening. For the past three years since I left that place, I've been in a mild state of unconsciousness because I couldn't face it. Although my Instagram hasn't been up to par with most, it seemed too terrifying to be here."

She continued by describing how dancing helps her deal with her suffering "Hey hey hey, it gave me existence and brought me here. Funny enough, though, I don't feel the pain when I dance; it's as if my imagination actually transports me to the realm of my inner child. And even though I can't move as well as I once could, I really believe that my trust in it gave me strength. By God's mercy, I was able to find a drug that genuinely makes me feel as though my brain is getting oxygen through my neck and my eyes are opening wider."

"I think I did a good job of trying to accomplish it. I can breathe now, so I must be getting better. Well, Jesus, I can breathe now, and I can dance in time, Victoria, so I feel smarter. I give all of my love to each and every one of you. This is me this morning. I'm about to vacuum "She ended her letter.

