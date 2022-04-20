British MPs vote overwhelmingly in favour of EU Referendum Bill

London: In what brings the EU referendum closer to reality, British lawmakers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Bill at second reading in the House of Commons. The EU Referendum Bill, (MPs voted by 544 to 53 in favour of the bill) is supported by the Conservatives and Labour, but opposed by the Scottish National Party. However an SNP bid to block the bill was thwarted by the MPs. The vote in the favour of the bill came after a six-hour debate, during which Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond justified the referendum saying that finally the citizens will have a final say on UK's place in Europe. He added that the vote would be the first on the UK's links with Europe since 1975 and was needed to renew the democratic legitimacy of the UK's relationship with the 28-member body, the BBC reported. "An entire generation of British voters has been denied the chance to have a say on our relationship with the European Union. And Mr Speaker, today we are putting that right," he said.