British MP's visa was canceled before she landed in India

New Delhi: The UK opposition member of the British Parliament Debbie Abrahams who has alleged that she was "unjustifiably denied entry to India", did not carry a valid visa, the government sources said.

Government sources told IANS that Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her travel to India and she was accordingly requested to return.

She was issued an e-business visa on October 7, 2019 which was valid till October 5, 2020 to attend business meetings, sources said.

Her e-business visa was revoked on February 14 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India''s national interest, a source said.

"The rejection of the e-business visa, sources said, was intimated to her on February 14, way before she boarded a plane to India.

"The grant, rejection, revocation of visa/electronic travel authorisation (ETA) is the sovereign right of any country," officials in New Delhi said.

"The previously issued e-business visa was meant for business meetings and not for tourism or visiting family and friends as claimed by her. This is not permitted as per the rules and a separate visa request has to be made," a visa official said adding that there is no provision of ''visa on arrival'' for UK nationals at the airport.

Interestingly, the opposition leader and Congress parliamentarian Abhishek Singhvi justified Abrahams deportation. Terming it "necessary", Singhvi who is also a noted lawyer, tweeted: "She is not just an MP but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India''s sovereignty must be thwarted."

--IANS