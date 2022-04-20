British doctor dies of coronavirus

London: Amged El-Hawrani, an ear, nose and throat trainer at Queen''s Hospital Burton in Staffordshire, died with coronavirus in the UK on Sunday.

In a statement, his family said he was "incredibly strong" and "compassionate", the BBC reported.

"His greatest passions were his family and his profession, and he dedicated his life to both", they added.

His colleague Gavin Boyle, chief executive at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton (UHDB), said he was "known for his dedication and commitment to his patients" and that his death had left hospital staff "desperately saddened".

NHS national medical director, Professor Stephen Powis said his death was "a stark reminder to the whole country that we all must take this crisis seriously".

