British Council, Juggernaut Books join hands for virtual session

New Delhi: The British council and Juggernaut Books have collaborated to hold a day-long virtual pop-up session on English language teaching and a storytelling session. The session which will take place on the 1st of May, will feature writers like Sebastian Faulks and Preti Taneja.

The event will end the month-long online literary festival, organised by Juggernaut Books, as a part of its #readinstead campaign. The literary event -- #Readinstead litfest -- includes some of Juggernaut''s biggest authors and consists of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.

Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council, said: "We are delighted to be part of #readinstead for the closing of this exceptional online lit fest. The Juggernaut and British Council collaboration is a prime example of a partnership that brings together creative expression, international exchange and enterprise for learning in India. We have some wonderfully inspiring sessions with writers and storytellers lined-up including award winning novelists Preti Taneja and Sabastian Faulks. In the British Council''s work in English we have moved online to create resources to prepare students, teachers to meet global challenges with 21st century skills especially during Covid-19."

Chiki Sarkar, Founder and Publisher, Juggernaut Books, commented: "The British council is one of the most respected educational and cultural organisations in India - known for its libraries, language teaching and its commitment to the arts. We are delighted to be ending our festival with their programming."

--IANS