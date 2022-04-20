British actress Geraldine McEwan dies at age 82

London: The family of longtime actress Geraldine McEwan says she has died following treatment for a stroke. She was 82. McEwan was known for many roles including playing the famous Agatha Christie detective Miss Marple in 12 TV movies. Her son and daughter said in a statement that she died yesterday after suffering a severe stroke at the end of October. They thanked staff at London's Charing Cross Hospital for their work on her behalf. McEwan worked for many years in theater, television and films. PTI