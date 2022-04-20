Britannia Sends 4.5 Lakh Biscuit Packets For UP Migrants

Lucknow: Britannia has offered 4.5 lakh biscuit packets to UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for free distribution to migrant workers.

The migrant workers who are arriving in Uttar Pradesh are being carried to their respective destinations by UPSRTC buses.

UPSRTC Managing Director Raj Shekhar said that Britannia had sent biscuit packets which will be distributed to migrant workers in 10 districts.

"Positive collaboration of people, industry and government organisations for a good cause will always bring in synergy and positive outcomes," he said.

Biscuit and confectionery major Britannia, founded in 1892, is one of the oldest companies in India. --IANS