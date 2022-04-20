Britain to vote in EU referendum today

London:�British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday, the eve of a defining referendum on European Union (EU) membership. The vote, which echoes the rise of populism elsewhere in Europe and the US, will shape the future of Europe. A victory for �out� could unleash turmoil on financial markets. �It�s very close. Nobody knows what�s going to happen,� Cameron told Wednesday�s Financial Times, with opinion polls showing the rival camps neck and neck. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned there would be no further renegotiation whatever the result on Thursday, after EU leaders reached a deal on a new settlement for Britain in February. The referendum will take place a week after the murder of ardently pro-EU lawmaker Jo Cox shocked the country, raising questions about the tone of an increasingly bitter campaign. Much of the heated debate has boiled down to two issues: the economy and immigration. The City of London financial centre, the International Monetary Fund and the majority of British business leaders back Cameron and his �remain� camp�s stance on the grounds that leaving the EU would plunge Britain into recession, costing jobs and raising prices. Supporters of a so-called �Brexit� have struck a chord with many voters by saying Britain would regain control of immigration if it cut itself loose from a bloc they see as domineering and out of touch. Election experts say turnout will be crucial because of a gulf between generations. The youth, who have a poor voting record, strongly back staying in the EU, while the elderly, the more regular of voters, tend to favour an exit. Polling stations open at 0600 GMT (10.30 am IST) on Thursday and close at 2100 GMT (1.30 am IST, Friday). The official result is due some time after 0600 GMT on Friday, but partial results and turnout figures from 382 counting centres will be announced from about 0100 GMT (5.30 am IST, Friday). World leaders, including US president Barack Obama, Chinese president Xi Jinping, German chancellor Angela Merkel, and the Nato and Commonwealth allies, have urged Britain to remain in the EU. Cameron�s personal future also hangs on the result. A vote to �leave� would almost certainly cost him the top job, though he has said he will stay. But even narrow backing for �remain� could undermine his authority and shorten his term. Opinium poll The Opinium poll put the "Leave" camp at 45 percent and "Remain" at 44 percent, while TNS gave them a lead of 43 percent to 41 percent for staying, although both results were within the margin of error.