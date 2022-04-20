Britain Sees Heavy Snowfall, Could Disrupt Travel Massively

London: Large parts of Britain saw heavy snowfall on Sunday morning and more is expected, leading the authorities to warn of road, rail and air travel delays.

An amber warning of snow came into force at 4 a.m. (UTC) on Sunday, affecting Wales, the Midlands and parts of northern and eastern England, Xinhua news agency reported.

Flights were already suspended at Birmingham airport and roads affected in these areas.

Motorists are facing severe delays as traffic was reduced to a standstill or a slow crawl in a number of areas.

Temperatures are also likely to reach lows of minus 10 degrees Celsius in some parts of Scotland and Wales, falling to as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius in isolated rural areas. Heavy snow and ice continues to wreak havoc across the country, with up to 25 cm of snow predicted later Sunday.

"Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations," the Met Office said. "There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

Residents in London woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday morning as heavy snow fell over the Midlands and Wales, thinning into lighter showers as the day progresses.

Lines on the London Underground have already announced they will expect utter chaos on Sunday day on Transport for London.

Drivers have been warned to "think twice" before they get behind the wheel as temperatures are set to plummet in most parts of the country.