Bringing Universal, Comprehensive Health Services To The UTs Of J&K And Ladakh

Mr.Qazi Amir Jan from Mewar University, Chittorgarh Rajasthan and Prof. (Dr) IshtiaqHussainQureshi, University of Kashmir, in their study on Health Care Delivery System in the state of Jammu And Kashmir, published in April 2019 in International Journal Of Scientific Research and Review state "We should immediately enforce best health care delivery system in all parts of Jammu and Kashmir State which has been deprived of even all the basic facilities in some areas. Health care delivery system needs radical changes to make it comprehensive, effective, accessible, affordable, based on principles of equality and equity".

Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres, (AB-HWC) aimed at the provision of comprehensive primary health care have the reduction of patient hardship and improved wellbeing as the key goals. Primary health care not only represents the first entry point into the health care system, but is also designed to improve home and community based care and public health action. The growing number of these centres inJammu and Kashmir is ushering a new era of citizen centric primary health care.

The graph below demonstrates the remarkably, rapid pace at which HWC have been established in the state this past year. The state doubled the rate of HWC in the past year, bringing the total to 717. Between July 2019-July 2020, a total of 478 (SHC- 310, PHC- 157 and UPHC-11) additional Health and Wellness Centres have been established. All services including Drugs & Diagnostics are being provided free of cost to the patients in these Health & Wellness Centres. At this rate, by December 2022, the state is poised to achieve the target of operationalizing 2722 HWCs.

















The HWC represent a paradigm shift in re-organization of services and demonstrate that the posting of a mid level health provider at the Sub Centre Health and Wellness Center as a Community Health Officer is critical in providing an expanded range of services at the most peripheral health facility in our government health system.

Data demonstrate that footfalls in the HWC have increased substantially during this past year. While an average of 8,800 people accessed HWC for care every month between March-July 2019, the number rose to a staggering 100,000 between August 2019 to 23rd July 2020.

Around 5.52 lakh patients have received free and essential medicines at HWC and 2.6 lakh patients have availed free and essential diagnostic services. State has also focused on health promotion and around 18,000 wellness sessions were organized at HWC. In the last year, the state has screened 1.78 lakh individuals for hypertension, 1.65 lakh for diabetes, 1.32 lakh for oral cancer, 0.56 lakh for breast cancer and 0.13 lakh for cervical cancer.













One of the underlying principles of the delivery of Comprehensive Primary Health Care through HWC,is to reduce the barrier of geographic and social cultural access to primary health services, especially for women. HWCs have demonstrated that when services are delivered close to home, over half of their patients are women. Data from the state show that about 56% of the people who attended these HWC were women.

The testimonial from 47 year old Rani Kaur, who is on treatment for Diabetes and Hypertension atHutmurrah Health and Wellness Centre in Pahalgam block of Anantnag District shows that HWC do not only provide services for pregnant and lactating women. She says "By placement of CHO at the sub-health centre, all of us feel that there is no need to go to the Block to get treatment for many illness. There is someone to look upon. Regular screening for diabetes and hypertension is also available…".

Health and Wellness Centres have restored trust in the public health system, demonstrating that comprehensive services and continuum of care when delivered with quality ensure universal access. It has also ensured multisectoral participation. The investments made by government in HWC also empowers service providers. SamridhiRaina the Community Health Officer at KatalBattal Health and Wellness Centre in Dansal Block of Jammu District says "People come for regular follow up and take their medicines as per schedule. Patient have so much of trust that they don't visit nearby NTPHC (New Type Primary Health Centre) without taking my advice". "I am punctual, I listen to the patients. Hence, people believe in me" she adds.

Even during the current COVID-19 pandemic services, staff of Health and Wellness Centres were actively involved in providingservices. Rehana Begum ,a Community Health Officer from Malwa Health and Wellness centre in Kunzer block of Baramulla District shares that, she herself not only actively engagedin educating people on physical distancing and hygiene but also continued to identify pregnant mothers and providing antenatal care. The Community Health officers even continued to conduct institutional deliveries during the period.

The establishment of HWC hascatalysed employment generation too. RuhillaHameed, the Community Health officerinBadasgam Health and Wellness Centrein Duru Block in Anantnag District says, "I as qualified nurse joined the centre as Community Health officer in Nov 2019. I like the job and the remuneration. I see outpatients, do Immunisation and NCD screening too. Regular Outpatient here has helped people as everything is available close by. Earlier people had to go far".

589 CHOs have been trained through the six month Certificate Programme in Community Health, and posted at Health & Wellness Centres, revitalizing service delivery at the SHC-HWC level. About 440 candidates have been additionally enrolled for the course in Jan 2020. The study centres have increased from 4 to 10.

Sri Syed Khursheed Ahmad and Muneer Ahmad from Population Research Council of University of Kashmir in their study report 'Concurrent evaluation of HWCs in Jammu and Kashmir' published in March 2020,highlight that positioning an additional workforce i.e. Community Health Officer has led to a remarkable increase in OPD footfall, ensured availability of screening and primary management of NCD, free medicines and improved referral linkages. The CHOs feel"this is the best way to serve people at grassroots" they share. They conducted the study in 5 districts viz Srinagar, Anantnag, Jammu, Udhampur and Baramulla.The report also states that community participation, interest and faith in the system have increased after upgradation of these facilities.HWCs has also brought accountability and strengthening of health system in the state despite operational challenges.





*Professor, Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

