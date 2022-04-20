Bringing Alex to life has opened door for women of colour to play leading ladies: Priyanka chopra

New Delhi: With the latest season US Television show Quantico coming to an end, Bollywood diva Priyanka chopra on Saturday said that her playing role of Alex Parrish had opened doors for female talent and women of colour to play leading ladies.

In a series of emotional tweets, Priyanka Chopra, who played the female lead Alex Parrish in the show ,

said, '

As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor.

Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. '

'Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of

learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!,' Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra's American TV series Quantico aired its finale on Friday.

The show has been dropped from ABC owing to low ratings.

The series premiered on September 7, 2015 on ABC.

Priyanka played Alex Parish, a bright FBI recruit who joined the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and became a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.