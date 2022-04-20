Bring Same Party Rule In Delhi And Karnataka For Development: Yogi

Bengaluru: As a progressive state Karnataka had fallen behind on development under corrupt of the Congress government and the only way out was to bring 'same party' rule in Delhi and Bengaluru, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today said. Speaking at a well attended 'BJP Parivartana Yatra' rally here, he alleged the Congress party was using the corrupt state government as it's 'ATM', while the development of the state had taken a back seat.

'Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the country on a fast pace development and Karnataka has fallen behind. This is due to corrupt Congress rule and the people should ensure BJP rule both in the Karnataka and in Delhi,' he said. Adiyanath accused the Congress party high command of using Karnataka government as a source of income with corruption being the rule of the day in the state.

'But when BJP comes back to power under the leadership of B S Yeddyurappa post 2018 election, things will change. Congress has ept the State behind the development indices for the last five years and there is a need to change,' he said. In a indirect reference to communal violence in Dakshina Kannada district, the UP CM said Hindutva was a way of life and it applied to all communities to live peacefully. But Congress party was dividing the people on community lines in Karnataka where Lord Hanuman was born.

'People of different sects pray for blessing of Bhajarang Bali and this is the moto of the Hindu sect. But the Congress government here want to divide the society that has led to the unrest,' he claimed.

The BJP leader asked why did Congress President Rahul Gandhi visit many temples in Gujarat, in the lost cause of election results and take up 'wakalat' for Hindus, without any conviction. 'Congress which say it stands for women empowerment is opposing the triple talaq bill in the parliament. Why is it putting hurdles in the Rajya Sabha in passing this evil practice. If it wants to unite the society why is it's Karnataka government trying to divide the society on communal lines for its political ends.,' Adityanath asked.

He said the people of the country should go by the thinking of the BJP which wants to take the nation forward with a transparent administration. 'To make this happen Karnataka should have a BJP government post 2018,' he stressed. The UP chief minister came hard against the State government on the cow slaughter issue. The state stood against cow slaughter as

per the Act passed by the previous BJP government, which was nullified by the current government. 'This will hurt the sentiments of the majority of people,' he said. He said the BJP had been on a winning spree, wresting power in Himachal Pradesh and retaining its rule in Gujarat and it will meet success in winning the next election in Karnataka. UNI